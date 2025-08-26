Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 hasn't even released and the next game is already leaking

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is on the verge of being released, and we are already starting to hear rumors about the next COD title: Modern Warfare 4.

TL;DR: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is nearing release, while early rumors about the next installment, Modern Warfare 4, are already circulating. Fans anticipate new gameplay features and storylines as the franchise continues to evolve with these highly anticipated titles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is right around the corner, and ahead of its release, leaked details about the upcoming Modern Warfare 4 developed by Infinity Ward.

As always with leaks of any kind, take the information with a healthy amount of skepticism, as none of the information has been confirmed. A leak round-up for Modern Warfare 4 has been posted on X by @CODWarfareForum, which wrote the upcoming title won't feature any omni-movement, as apparently, Infinity Ward isn't a fan of it. Additionally, slide canceling will be included as it has never been removed from the builds of the engine; there won't be a melee slot, and players won't be able to aim down weapon sights while sliding.

Furthermore, CODWarfareForum writes that tactical sprinting will be returning, and that the visual recoil of weapons will be similar to the visual recoil on Modern Warfare II weapons. Lastly, CODWarfareForum pointed to @realityukl for the source of most of these leaks, while also saying that some of them were heard about as long as a year ago.

As for Black Ops 7, Activision recently unveiled the title at Gamescom 2025, where it released a "gameplay" trailer that only featured two seconds of actual gameplay; the rest was cinematic footage. The trailer wasn't received very well by the community, and an indicator of that is the Like to Dislike ratio on the YouTube video. At the time of writing, the trailer currently has 407,000 Dislikes versus just 55,000 Likes.