Modern Warfare II is the 'most advanced' Call of Duty in history
Activision delivers vague promises that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be the most advanced Call of Duty game ever released.
Activision promises that Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be a spectacle unlike any other in the history of the franchise.
Call of Duty's last annual release is going out with a bang. Activision recently hyped up this year's Call of Duty and confirmed it was a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. Apparently Infinity Ward has been working on true next-gen features, optimizations, and content to help push the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to new levels of immersion.
"This year's Call of Duty is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare, the most successful Call of Duty title to date, and will be the most advanced experience in franchise history," Activision said in its recent Q1 earnings report.
"Development on this year's premium and Warzone experiences, led by Infinity Ward, is proceeding very well."
This falls in line with what we know about Modern Warfare II. Here's a breakdown:
- Infinity Ward opens new Austin, Texas studio to help with MW2
- Infinity Ward's new compression tech shrinks Warzone file sizes
- MW2 uses advanced next-gen "cutting-edge AI"
- MW2 to have premium campaign, co-op, and multiplayer
- Infinity Ward has built a new modified engine for MW2
