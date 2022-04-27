All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Modern Warfare II is the 'most advanced' Call of Duty in history

Activision delivers vague promises that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be the most advanced Call of Duty game ever released.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 27 2022 9:12 AM CDT


Activision promises that Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be a spectacle unlike any other in the history of the franchise.

Call of Duty's last annual release is going out with a bang. Activision recently hyped up this year's Call of Duty and confirmed it was a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. Apparently Infinity Ward has been working on true next-gen features, optimizations, and content to help push the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to new levels of immersion.

"This year's Call of Duty is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare, the most successful Call of Duty title to date, and will be the most advanced experience in franchise history," Activision said in its recent Q1 earnings report.

"Development on this year's premium and Warzone experiences, led by Infinity Ward, is proceeding very well."

This falls in line with what we know about Modern Warfare II. Here's a breakdown:

NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

