Infinity Ward's new Call of Duty 2022 to use next-gen AI

Infinity Ward is hiring a new AI engineer to create 'best-in-class' AI to power COD 2022's in-game AI, may use next-gen ML tech.

Infinity Ward is developing advanced AI frameworks for its next Call of Duty game, strongly indicating 2022's CoD will have next-gen AI.

Call of Duty 2022 may push the bar for in-game enemy AI and propel the franchise to new immersive heights on next-gen console and PC hardware. Infinity Ward is currently hiring a Senior AI Engineer to help build "best-in-class AI technology" that brings "new AI characters and behaviors to life."

"This is an opportunity to work on cutting edge AI in the world's premiere FPS franchise," the listing reads. "We're looking for someone who comes to the table with new ideas, but has the pragmatism required to ship a video game."

Work with the AI engineering team to craft best-in-class AI technology for our next AAA title.

Work closely with the design and content teams to bring new AI characters and behaviors to life.

Collaborate with the animation team to continue improving the visual fidelity of our AI.

Contribute ideas for new AI architectures and technologies.

Design, plan, and implement performant and optimized AI systems.

Activision-Blizzard has been experimenting with Google's DeepMind machine learning for its AI systems, and StarCraft II has been the subject of many ML/DL studies.

While Infinity Ward's job listing has no mention of machine learning, it's possible some sort of unique deep learning/ML system may be in place to make the in-game AI more immersive and reactive.

We know both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles are capable of machine learning thanks to their built-in AMD SoC tech. Console-makers are also tackling ML scenarios on their own.

Sony, for example, has its own AI division that's leading new developments on the PlayStation 5. Insomniac Games used Sony machine learning for Miles Morales' new real-time model definition update.

Direct X12 also has a Machine Learning API (DirectML) that's baked into the D3D framework and may eventually come to Series X/S SDKs/GDKs.

Activision-Blizzard is also among the top studios that support AMD's FidelityFX technology on consoles and PC, which enables new systems like sharping ray-traced reflections, Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) for improved in-game visuals, variable shading, and eventually, a new kind of supersampling technology equivalent to NVIDIA's DLSS technology.

Infinity Ward is currently hiring 10 people, some of which will be working on its next AAA title. Activision-Blizzard is currently hiring over 300 game developers.

Here are a few other job listings that discuss Infinity Ward's new AAA game:

Infinity Ward is currently seeking a talented Senior Rendering Engineer to join our development team.

The ideal candidate will be someone with a passion for graphics, enjoys working closely with content creators, and has experience with real-time simulations/games.

Work with the engine team to develop cutting edge rendering technology for our next AAA title.