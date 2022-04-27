All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk will probably use Twitter data to feed his Neuralink AI tech

The pairing of Twitter and Neuralink is a match made in Man Made Heaven... Elon Musk can use all of our data for Neuralink AI.

Published Wed, Apr 27 2022 7:11 PM CDT
Elon Musk has officially acquired Twitter in a deal that -- money aside -- has bluechecks losing their minds. But that could be temporary, as their minds can be calmed with a brain-computer interface (BCI) thanks to Neuralink.

Musk is going to do something with all of that data that is housed in Twitter's servers and algorithms, which could be fed into Neuralink... the perfect data set. Everything the world has typed into 140-character tweets since its inception, with an AI learning it all... and then the BCI (brain-computer interface) being inserted, quite literally, into your head.

If you thought the SpaceX and Tesla CEO was spending acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, and was just going to reinstate President Trump's account -- he's not coming back, he said so -- you'd be wrong. $44,000,000,000 is a lot of money, with so many 0s and 1s that could be used with Neuralink in the future.

Neuralink has been testing its BCI on animals so far, with mixed results: some of it is great, some testing has caused "extreme suffering" and death in some monkeys that were tested at the University of California at Davis from 2017 to 2020.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

