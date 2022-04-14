All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk offers $43 billion in HUGE hostile takeover of Twitter

SpaceX and Tesla CEO pushes for hostile takeover of Twitter, offers 'best and final' $43 billion offer to buy Twitter whole.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 6:00 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Apr 14 2022 6:05 AM CDT
Elon Musk has launched a huge hostile takeover of Twitter, slamming down a $43 billion "best and final" offer for the second-largest social networking company in the world.

Musk explained in a letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, disclosed in an SEC filing: "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy".

"As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder".

The regulatory filing shows that Musk offered $54.20 a share, which is a 38% premium over the stock of Twitter on April 1. That's the last day before Musk invested billions into Twitter, securing himself a 9.2% stake in the company.

I'm sure the deal will go through on 4/20/2022... just days away.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

