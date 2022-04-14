Elon Musk offers $43 billion in HUGE hostile takeover of Twitter

SpaceX and Tesla CEO pushes for hostile takeover of Twitter, offers 'best and final' $43 billion offer to buy Twitter whole.

Elon Musk has launched a huge hostile takeover of Twitter, slamming down a $43 billion "best and final" offer for the second-largest social networking company in the world.

Musk explained in a letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, disclosed in an SEC filing: "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy".

"As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder".

The regulatory filing shows that Musk offered $54.20 a share, which is a 38% premium over the stock of Twitter on April 1. That's the last day before Musk invested billions into Twitter, securing himself a 9.2% stake in the company.

I'm sure the deal will go through on 4/20/2022... just days away.