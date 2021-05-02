All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk's brain implant startup Neuralink loses its co-founder

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk sees co-founder of brain-computer interface startup Neuralink quietly leave 'a few weeks ago'.

Published Sun, May 2 2021 9:47 PM CDT
Elon Musk might be going from strength to strength with Tesla and SpaceX -- but brain-computer interface startup Neuralink lost its co-founder Max Hodak quietly "a few weeks ago".

Hodak took to his personal Twitter to announce the news, where he said: "I am no longer at Neuralink (as of a few weeks ago). I learned a ton there and remain a huge cheerleader for the company! Onward to new things". Neuralink hasn't announced a replacement for Hodak at the time of writing.

Musk and Hodak started Neuralink together, with Hodak barely even a month ago saying that the technology exists right now to "build Jurassic Park if we wanted to". Because that isn't a scary thought at all, given how that went in all of the Jurassic Park movies. In departing Neuralink, Hodak was asked what he plans to do next where he simply replied "Not Jurassic Park".

Another point is that Hodak had a reply to his tweet from @HassanAesthetic, who said: "Good luck, but I am not a fan of leadership leaving a company w/o having a single product on the market. Seems too early. Anyways, GL" to which Hodak replied with a single word: "same".

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, muskette.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

