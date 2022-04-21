Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion financing to acquire Twitter
Elon Musk has a big bag of cash: lined up the required (and huge) $46.5 billion to cover the costs of his acquisition of Twitter.
Elon Musk has secured the required $46.5 billion in funding for his acquisition of Twitter, according to a filing with US regulators on Thursday.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO will be ponying up $33.5 billion on his own, which includes $21 billion in equity and $12.5 billion in margin loans. The richest man on the planet still requires regular banks, with financial firms like Morgan Stanley agreeing to cough up $13 billion in debt against Twitter, according to the filing.
Twitter has been tripping over itself to not let this happen, going as far as introducing a "poison pill" so that someone like Musk couldn't buy the social networking giant. Well, spoiler alert... I think it's about done. The second-largest shareholder of Twitter has just secured $46.5 billion in funding to do what you should do when you're obscenely rich -- whatever the hell you want to.
- Read more: Elon Musk offers $43 billion in HUGE hostile takeover of Twitter
- Read more: Elon Musk will NOT be joining Twitter board, hostile takeover rumored
- Read more: Elon Musk joins Twitter's board of directors, let the (meme) fun begin
- Read more: Twitter to add an edit button, the Elon Musk effect works fast
- Read more: Elon Musk buys 9.2% stake in Twitter, stock explodes instantly by 25%
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Watch-to-earn: PlayStation may reward players for watching in-game ads
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Switch Online price hike likely for Game Boy, Game Boy Advance games