All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Amazon's mystery AR glasses: 'magical' with 'new-to-world' experiences

Amazon is working on an XR device of some kind, with a new job listing describing it as 'magical' and 'new-to-world' product.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 6:01 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Amazon is building a headset or smart glasses that they're describing as "magical and useful, new-to-world XR consumer product" in new job listings, even calling it a "new-to-world smart-home product".

Amazon's mystery AR glasses: 'magical' with 'new-to-world' experiences 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

One of the job listings reads: "You will develop an advanced XR research concept into a magical and useful new-to-world consumer product". Another job listing says they're looking for someone for their "XR/AR devices" and that whoever secures the job will be part of a "greenfield development effort" that includes "developing code for early prototypes through mass production".

Amazon is after a UX designer, someone that will be tasked with "the core system interface along with end-user applications spanning from multi-modal interfaces to 3D AR entertainment experiences" and that applications should be able to "think spatially, with 3D design experience in motion design, animation [and] AR/VR, games" and more.

Amazon's mystery AR glasses: 'magical' with 'new-to-world' experiences 12 | TweakTown.com

Amazon still has the job listing for its Senior Product Manager position up, which is looking for someone who has "experience building deeply technical products, e.g. AI/ML, robotics, games".

The job listing explains: "As a Senior Technical Program Manager, you will develop a magical and useful consumer product. Our team specializes in inventing new-to-world, category creating products using advanced sensing, display, and machine learning technologies. This role is on a new cross-functional team with the impact, autonomy, flexibility, and speed of innovation of a high-growth startup, powered by the resources of Amazon".

Buy at Amazon

Ready Player One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$6.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2022 at 4:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:protocol.com, amazon.jobs

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.