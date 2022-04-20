Amazon's mystery AR glasses: 'magical' with 'new-to-world' experiences

Amazon is working on an XR device of some kind, with a new job listing describing it as 'magical' and 'new-to-world' product.

Amazon is building a headset or smart glasses that they're describing as "magical and useful, new-to-world XR consumer product" in new job listings, even calling it a "new-to-world smart-home product".

One of the job listings reads: "You will develop an advanced XR research concept into a magical and useful new-to-world consumer product". Another job listing says they're looking for someone for their "XR/AR devices" and that whoever secures the job will be part of a "greenfield development effort" that includes "developing code for early prototypes through mass production".

Amazon is after a UX designer, someone that will be tasked with "the core system interface along with end-user applications spanning from multi-modal interfaces to 3D AR entertainment experiences" and that applications should be able to "think spatially, with 3D design experience in motion design, animation [and] AR/VR, games" and more.

Amazon still has the job listing for its Senior Product Manager position up, which is looking for someone who has "experience building deeply technical products, e.g. AI/ML, robotics, games".

The job listing explains: "As a Senior Technical Program Manager, you will develop a magical and useful consumer product. Our team specializes in inventing new-to-world, category creating products using advanced sensing, display, and machine learning technologies. This role is on a new cross-functional team with the impact, autonomy, flexibility, and speed of innovation of a high-growth startup, powered by the resources of Amazon".