Xbox hiring new marketing managers following disastrous 'This is an Xbox' ad campaign

Microsoft is hiring new marketing specialists for its Xbox games division following the ill-fated and confusing 'This is an Xbox' advertisement campaign.

Microsoft is hiring two new marketing specialists to help lead Xbox into the future.

Xbox's marketing took a nosedive in 2013 with the highly unpopular always-online Xbox One announcements, and the games division hasn't really bounced back since. Over a decade later, the sentiment around Xbox is indeed better, but it's far from its heyday. Well, the sentiment was better, until Microsoft rolled out one of the most confusing advertising campaigns of all time.

Microsoft's "This is an Xbox" marketing strategy was focused on one thing: reminding consumers they don't need an Xbox console to play Xbox games. Predictably, this led to people simply buying less Xbox consoles (Xbox console sales are at their lowest, revenue-wise) while also creating a very real schism behind the scenes among the teams working on the brand. It's been revealed that the campaign was ultimately greenlit by former Xbox president Sarah Bond, who has now resigned from Microsoft.

Now that Xbox is under new leadership under fresh CEO Asha Sharma, the games unit is making some big changes.

New findings from Windows Central show that Sharma is already hiring two senior marketing officials to help advertise the Xbox brand.

The first job listing is for a Publishing & Lifecycle Marketing Leader at the internal Xbox Game Studios division, but it will also help with marketing for non-Xbox groups like ZeniMax (Bethesda) and Activision Blizzard King.

Here's a description:

As the Xbox Game Studios (XGS) Publishing & Lifecycle Marketing Leader you will develop and execute the strategy for how we communicate with gamers across devices and ecosystems throughout the entire customer journey, from acquisition to retention. You will oversee marketing efforts across multiple channels and analyze performance metrics to assess campaign effectiveness and make data-driven improvements. This opportunity will allow for ample cross-functional collaboration with teams across the Gaming organization, including digital marketing, international marketing and brand teams in Gaming Marketing & Sales, Game Studios teams, 3rd party platform partners and Games marketing peers to drive planning and growth efforts. You will play a critical role in maximizing customer engagement and driving revenue growth through effective lifecycle marketing strategies across various channels.

The other job listing is for a Senior Product Marketing Manager for Xbox's first-party titles.

Apparently this position is only for a single RPG, and it could be something huge like The Elder Scrolls VI: