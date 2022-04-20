All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ukraine to receive multi billion-dollar package from the United States

The Biden administration is expected to announce an additional package for Ukraine that will include various military equipment.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 2:44 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Reports indicate that the Biden administration is expected to announce an additional aid package for Ukraine sometime this week.

Ukraine to receive multi billion-dollar package from the United States 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to five officials close to the matter that spoke with NBC News, the Biden administration is expected to announce a security assistance package that is similar in size to last week's package, worth $800 million. Biden's $800 million contained various military equipment from Howitzers, radars, artillery rounds, drones, Javelins, and multiple vehicles.

CNBC reports when asked on April 19 if he would send more military aid to Ukraine, Biden replied with a simple "Yes." Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to reveal the contents of the upcoming weapons package, as naming the contents would cause several security concerns. However, Kirby did say that the contents of the package comes "directly out of multiple conversations with the Ukrainians."

Ukraine to receive multi billion-dollar package from the United States 08 | TweakTown.com

So far, the US has sent eight security packages to the Ukraine, which brings bring US's commitment to more than $1.7 billion in security assistance since Russia's February 24 invasion, and $2.4 billion since the beginning of the Administration.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$12.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2022 at 3:04 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, nbcnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.