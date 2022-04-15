Halo Infinite 'Warzone-scale' battle royale may launch in season 3
Halo 2 multiplayer developer Certain Affinity is reportedly making a huge Warzone-scale battle royale mode for Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite's often-rumored battle royale mode could arrive sometime in season 3 alongside Forge, sources have told Windows Central's Jez Corden.
Halo 2 multiplayer developer Certain Affinity is making the mode, a massive undertaking that's been in development for two years with a scale that may rival Call of Duty Warzone--in fact, it's so big that it's "so big it's almost like another game."
Halo Infinite Battle Royale
- Possibly includes battle royale elements (shrinking map, elimination, etc)
- Will be a separate mode that's so big it's almost like another game
- May be part of Season 3 or Season 4, but could be delayed
- Certain Affinity making the mode
- Is a new mode that hasn't been in Halo before
- Appeals to mainstream audience
- Huge scale similar to Warzone
- May be team-based or solo
- Codenamed "Tatanka" (First name of legendary Sitting Bull, Lakota tribe name for "bison")
- Will tie into Forge mode in some way
"It would appear so. I have information that would suggest it's some form of battle royale," Corden said in a recent Xbox Two podcast.
Corden continues:
"I don't know if it's going to be specifically a clone of PUBG. This is a huge mode that's been in development for over 2 years at Certain Affinity. It's a big deal and a huge investment and they've been working on it for a really long time. This isn't a sort of few game modes here and there, this is a big Call of Duty Warzone scale undertaking.
"It's basically like a separate game.
"The goal of this mode is to bring in new players to the Halo franchise, people who aren't familiar with Halo. They've got Arena, they've got big team battle for classic Halo-style gameplay, but this is gunning for the Fortnite or Warzone audience. This is going to go broader. I have received information that this is some form of battle royale; a shrinking arena, like in typical battle royale fashion.
"I don't know if it's going to be team based like Apex Legends or if it'll be solo. I don't have exact details in how it plays but it is targeting that sort of audience, and that to me suggests battle royale, and someone pretty much told me it's battle royale."