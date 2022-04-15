Halo Infinite 'Warzone-scale' battle royale may launch in season 3

A huge 'Warzone-scale' battle royale type of mode is coming to Halo Infinite in an effort to revitalize the playerbase.

Halo Infinite's often-rumored battle royale mode could arrive sometime in season 3 alongside Forge, sources have told Windows Central's Jez Corden.

Halo 2 multiplayer developer Certain Affinity is making the mode, a massive undertaking that's been in development for two years with a scale that may rival Call of Duty Warzone--in fact, it's so big that it's "so big it's almost like another game."

Halo Infinite Battle Royale

Possibly includes battle royale elements (shrinking map, elimination, etc)

Will be a separate mode that's so big it's almost like another game

May be part of Season 3 or Season 4, but could be delayed

Certain Affinity making the mode

Is a new mode that hasn't been in Halo before

Appeals to mainstream audience

Huge scale similar to Warzone

May be team-based or solo

Codenamed "Tatanka" (First name of legendary Sitting Bull, Lakota tribe name for "bison")

Will tie into Forge mode in some way

"It would appear so. I have information that would suggest it's some form of battle royale," Corden said in a recent Xbox Two podcast.

Corden continues: