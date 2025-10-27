Battlefield Redsec is official, Battlefield 6's free-to-play Battle Royale mode

Battlefield 6 getting a Battle Royale mode similar to Call of Duty: Warzone or Battlefield 5's Firestorm has been known for some time, with EA even confirming it was in development as recently as last month. A few days ago, we reported on leaks and data from within Battlefield 6 that hinted the mode was coming soon and would shadow drop this week alongside the launch of Battlefield 6 Season 1 on October 28.
Well, it looks like that's the case with EA officially teasing the Battlefield Redsec, a free-to-play Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 6. Unfortunately, neither EA nor Battlefield Studios is providing details on the mode or how it will interact with the definitely not free-to-play Battlefield 6. Will it be a separate game title on Steam and other platforms? Time will tell.
As for the setting, the short teaser showcases four soldiers in a suburban setting with a downed plane in the background and plenty of palm trees. We also see soldiers parachuting in the distance, a Battle Royale staple: jumping out of an aircraft to reach the surface. The map itself could be a potential version of Season 1's California and Eastwood map, which was recently detailed as part of Season 1's new content.
- Read more: Battlefield 6 leaks confirm EA is trying its luck at Battle Royale again
- Read more: Battlefield 6 Season 1 blasts off on October 28, check out the roadmap ahead
- Read more: Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode release date leaks, shadow drop planned
One thing we do know about the mode is that the outer ring will be deadly: once you touch the closing circular barrier, you'll be instantly dead. Either way, Battlefield 6 players and gamers won't have long to wait to find out what Battlefield Redsec is all about - with the mode launching on October 28 at 8 am PT.