Battlefield Redsec is official, Battlefield 6's free-to-play Battle Royale mode

Battlefield 6 getting a Battle Royale mode similar to Call of Duty: Warzone or Battlefield 5's Firestorm has been known for some time, with EA even confirming it was in development as recently as last month. A few days ago, we reported on leaks and data from within Battlefield 6 that hinted the mode was coming soon and would shadow drop this week alongside the launch of Battlefield 6 Season 1 on October 28.

Well, it looks like that's the case with EA officially teasing the Battlefield Redsec, a free-to-play Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 6. Unfortunately, neither EA nor Battlefield Studios is providing details on the mode or how it will interact with the definitely not free-to-play Battlefield 6. Will it be a separate game title on Steam and other platforms? Time will tell.

As for the setting, the short teaser showcases four soldiers in a suburban setting with a downed plane in the background and plenty of palm trees. We also see soldiers parachuting in the distance, a Battle Royale staple: jumping out of an aircraft to reach the surface. The map itself could be a potential version of Season 1's California and Eastwood map, which was recently detailed as part of Season 1's new content.

One thing we do know about the mode is that the outer ring will be deadly: once you touch the closing circular barrier, you'll be instantly dead. Either way, Battlefield 6 players and gamers won't have long to wait to find out what Battlefield Redsec is all about - with the mode launching on October 28 at 8 am PT.