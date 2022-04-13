All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ukraine is scanning its precious heritage sites before Russia attacks

Ukraine has started scanning its culturally important heritage sites with 3D technology before Russia begins its attack.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 12:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

3D modeling technology is being used in Ukraine to preserve culturally important heritage sites before a Russian attack potentially destroys them.

The initiative to map Ukraine's heritage sites was created by the smartphone app Polycam and is called "Backup Ukraine". The project aims to maintain Ukraine's cultural heritage and protect Ukraine's national identity through its citizens mapping out anything that has significant cultural value. So far, the project has created an archive that stores full 3D models of any object that anyone can view for at least the next five years, according to Polycam.

The website states that the project's goal is to "put this new technology in the hands of the citizens of Ukraine so that they may capture anything and everything that they deem culturally significant to preserve forever in 3D." Looking at the website, it can be seen that individuals have scanned a variety of different items from Russian tanks, cars, and classrooms to scooters and more.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

Ukraine is scanning its precious heritage sites before Russia attacks 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Half Moon T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2022 at 12:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.