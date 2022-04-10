All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

SEGA's new Super Games to use Unreal Engine 5, AI and Houdini

SEGA is using advanced next-gen technologies to build its new Super Games including Unreal Engine 5, AI tools, and Houdini.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Apr 10 2022 10:21 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SEGA is using advanced next-gen technologies to build its new Super Games including Unreal Engine 5, AI, and procedural FX tools like Houdini, company management has confirmed.

SEGA's new Super Games to use Unreal Engine 5, AI and Houdini 42 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

SEGA has big plans for the future of gaming. The company created a new term called Super Games to describe its ambitious idea; Super Games are described as massive online-driven inter-connected titles that engage players on all platforms all over the world. Phantasy Star Online 2 is a great example of a Super Game.

SEGA wants to have multiple Super Games on the market by 2030 and is investing over $800 million into this new plan while also converging all of its game development segments to work on the multi-game initiative.

To make these games a reality, SEGA is utilizing new tech to develop its Super Games like Unreal Engine 5, which features advanced Nanite micro-polygon virtualized geometry and new Lumen lighting systems, alongside next-generation cloud-based development environments powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud network.

SEGA is also using Houdini, the same procedural generation FX tools that Epic Games used to build the city in its impressive The Matrix Awakens demo on PlayStation 5.

Here's what SEGA producer Masayoshi Kikuchi said about the Super Games development environment:

"We are also actively incorporating new technologies from the outside. In the fall of 2021, we announced that we would consider a business alliance with Microsoft, but our goal is to explore the possibilities of technology that SEGA cannot have and create new ones. To achieve this, we are positively promoting partnerships with various companies and intending to incorporate them into the game.

"As an example of design development, we are working on building a development flow that automatically generates objects using software called "Houdini". In modeling, we have also introduced technology such as creating CG from clothing patterns.

"We have prepared an environment where you can build a career in each work area, such as 3D models, motions, and effects. We will continue to actively invest in such environmental aspects."

SEGA's new Super Games to use Unreal Engine 5, AI and Houdini 3 | TweakTown.com

"Development is basically done with Unreal Engine 5," SEGA general Katsuya Hisai said.

"In addition, in collaboration with start-up companies that have AI technology, we are also taking on challenges using AI, from the back end such as debugging to the front such as in-game camera work, live commentary, and automatic voice synthesis.

"Right now, I'm trying to figure out what can be achieved through trial and error on various technologies. From that point of view, I think there are many opportunities to come into contact with the latest technology."

SEGA hopes to have its first Super Game on the market by 2026.

Buy at Amazon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$28.17$27.22
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2022 at 1:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sega.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.