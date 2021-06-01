SEGA wants to create multiple billion-dollar Super Games by 2030

SEGA has an ambitious new plan to create multiple gigantic billion-dollar online-driven games that last for multiple years.

As Activision-Blizzard, EA, Take-Two and Ubisoft outline big new ambitious plans, SEGA also has a bold strategy of its own.

After selling most of its arcade business, SEGA is doubling down on video games. More specifically, SEGA plans to create an entirely new genre called Super Games.

So what exactly is a Super Game? Think of massive multi-year live games like Phantasy Star Online 2, complete with monetization, thriving communities, and tons of content updates. These Super Games are expected to generate at least 100 billion yen (nearly $1 billion) in total lifetime revenues, and PSO2 is poised to hit this mark in 2021.

To make this plan a reality, SEGA plans to invest 100 billion yen into R&D and games development across five years. The goal is to have two new Super Games available by FY30 (April 2029 - March 2030).

SEGA has always had lofty online aspirations that reach all the way back to the SEGA Mega Modem days