Bus-sized asteroid to make close approach with Earth at 34,500 mph

NASA's database for near-Earth objects indicates that a bus-sized asteroid will be making a close approach to Earth soon.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 6 2022 1:35 AM CDT
Today an asteroid approximately the size of a bus will zoom past Earth at around 34,500 mph, according to NASA's database.

The asteroid is categorized as a "potentially hazardous object" and is called 2022 GN1. According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) database, the space rock will come within 79,000 miles of Earth, and doesn't pose any threat of impact. Astronomers discovered the asteroid on April 1 and have estimated that its diameter is anywhere between 24 and 52 feet wide, making it a smaller asteroid when compared to some others floating around in space.

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

NASA has previously stated that an asteroid that has a diameter smaller than 100 feet in size is unlikely to reach the surface of Earth due to the planet's atmosphere burning it up. Additionally, the space agency has said that an asteroid that is 100 feet in diameter is likely to explode while it plummets towards the surface, which recently occurred over Indiana as residents reported hearing a loud boom that was followed up by officials confirming an asteroid airburst overhead.

Read more: NASA database confirms mile-wide asteroid will approach Earth in May

Bus-sized asteroid to make close approach with Earth at 34,500 mph 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, cneos.jpl.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

