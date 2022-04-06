Sony denies access to cheap PlayStation Now deal to prevent savings

Sony has denied access to a PlayStation Now deal that offered 1 year subscriptions for $59.99, preventing savings for new PS Plus.

Sony has nuked the $59.99 PlayStation Now deal as gamers stack up subscriptions to save on the new $119 PlayStation Plus Premium tier.

With the help of deal maven Wario64, gamers discovered a great loophole that discounted the new PS Plus Premium by 50%. The deal offered 1 year of PlayStation Now for $59.99. Sony previously confirmed that PS Now subs would transfer directly over to its new $119 PlayStation Plus Premium tier that offers access to 740 games across six PlayStation generations. Gamers were buying multiple years' worth of PS Now in the hope that Sony would convert their subscriptions into PS Plus Premium at a 1:1 ratio.

Apparently this was a mistake and Sony has taken the deal offline. Navigating to the web page now delivers an Access Denied message:

Access Denied You don't have permission to access "http://store.PlayStation.com/en-us/product/IP9101-NPIA90010_01-PSNOWSUB12MO0000?" on this server. Reference #18.b3743217.1649220762.14aecc80

Sony has yet to respond to the specific questions surrounding the conversion rate. Here's what the company said in the older PS Plus announcement:

"PlayStation Now customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch."

