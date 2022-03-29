New PlayStation Plus: 740 games across six generations for $119 a year

The reports were right: Sony's new PlayStation Plus is a three-tiered value powerhouse with 740 streamable/downloadable games.

Today Sony announced its new three-tiered PlayStation Plus subscription model that will supercharge its services division.

Sony's new PlayStation Plus subscription model is a powerhouse move. The company has announced full details on its new subscription plan (better known as Spartacus) that should help spark new subscriber growth and retention. Sony earned $3.6 billion from network services in 2021 including subscriptions like PS Now (3.2 million subscribers) and PS Plus (48 million subscribers). Today's news combines both into one cohesive package with added value.

PS Now has been consolidated into PlayStation Plus in a new three-tiered structure--Essential, Extra, and Premium. The Premium tier is where the real value is: Sony is offering access to 740 games across six console/handheld generations including PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, and the PlayStation Portable. The offerings are strategically split between streamable and downloadable delivery methods (for example, PS3 games are streaming-only, and subscribers can't download games on PC).

"At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal."

While the new PS Plus is seen as an Xbox Game Pass contender, Sony will not be offering first-party games on the service day one. That's the biggest differentiator between Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

The new service will start rolling out in June and Sony has not discussed what happens to current PS Plus subscriptions, or if there is a discount upgrade path for current subscribers.

Check below for a breakdown on what's included from Sony's announcement: