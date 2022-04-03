All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This $59.99 PS Now deal converts to new 740 game PS Plus Premium tier

Sony is selling PlayStation Now 1-year subscriptions for $59.99 that convert over to its new 740 game+ PlayStation Plus Premium.

Published Sun, Apr 3 2022 9:43 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Apr 3 2022 9:57 PM CDT
Sony is currently selling a 1-year PlayStation Now subscription for $59.99 that will convert into its new higher-priced PS Plus Premium sub.

Sony is combining PS Now and PS Plus subscriptions together in a new 3-tiered model. Existing PS Now subscribers will carry over to the most expensive tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, which offers 740 games across six console generations.

Deal wizard Wario64 found an impressive deal that could save PlayStation gamers some serious cash. Right now Sony is selling 12-month PS Now memberships for $59.99 that will convert into PlayStation Plus Premium subscription that retails for $119 a year.

Sony doesn't explicitly state what the conversion ratio is--e.g. 1 year of PS Now becoming 1 year of PS Plus Premium--but it does offer this explanation: "PlayStation Now customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch."

Whatever you do...just don't buy 1 year's worth of PS Plus Extra. It's not worth it.

