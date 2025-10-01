Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price hike: now $30 a month and $360 per year, cost increased by 50%

Microsoft is raising the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 50%, now costs $30 a month and $360 per year, shortly before the release of Black Ops 7.

Microsoft has announced another price hike for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate since launch, and the service is now $30 a month or $360 per year.

Game Pass Ultimate is becoming more expensive, and it's happening right before the release of Black Ops 7. Microsoft today announced a Game Pass rebrand, raising prices of its top-tier Ultimate subscription along the way.

This is the third price increase for Game Pass Ultimate; since it was released in 2019, the cost of a monthly Game Pass Ultimate subscription has increased by 100%, from $14.99 per month in July 2019 to $29.99 per month in October 2025.

The move comes shortly after Microsoft increased the prices of its Xbox consoles due to worldwide economic volatility, leading to an $800 Xbox Series X model.

As part of the hike, the Game Pass sub tiers are also getting renamed. Game Pass Core (a refangled version of Xbox LIVE Gold), is now called Essential, which is what Sony calls its PlayStation Plus entry tier.

Game Pass Standard (which used to be the console tier) is now called Premium, yet another take from Sony--PS Plus Premium is the rival equivalent of Game Pass Ultimate.

"Starting today, we're introducing three upgraded Game Pass plans based on how players play: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Each includes expanded game libraries, including PC titles, unlimited cloud gaming, in-game benefits (including Riot Games titles), and a revamped Rewards with Xbox experience. Today's Game Pass Core subscribers will automatically move to Essential, Standard subscribers will transition to Premium, and Ultimate subscribers will remain in the Ultimate plan."

Below we have pricing history of the Game Pass subscription throughout the years:

