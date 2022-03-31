All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Can you believe The Matrix came out 23 years ago, in 1999?

The Matrix premiered 23 years ago, with the original movie kicking so much ass... The Matrix Resurrections, yeah... not so much.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 31 2022 7:03 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I still remember walking out of the cinema after watching The Matrix back in 1999, influencing me forever as a 16-year-old geek and gamer. It has been 23 years since then -- if you can believe it -- so let's celebrate by watching the trailer to the movie:

The Matrix pioneered so much at the time with its iconic "Bullet-Time" slow-mo designed by John Gaeta, was copied, used in parodies, and everything in between. Bullet-Time was also joined by the amazing cinematography, soundtrack, acting (especially Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith), the storyline, the action, and so much more.

If you didn't know, The Matrix was shot here in Australia (in Sydney) with the Wachowski Bros. making the New South Wales government change their laws so that they could fly a helicopter above the city of Sydney. Incredible stuff, but totally worth it. It would be all-CG these days, including the crappy Matrix Resurrections.

Can you believe The Matrix came out 23 years ago, in 1999? 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Matrix Trilogy [4K UHD]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$54.99$56.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2022 at 6:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.