EVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry

EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 and COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards are both massively thick, and super power hungry.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is only hours away, and so too are the custom AIB versions... including the EVGA and COLORFUL variants of the RTX 3090 Ti we have here.

The new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card is a THICC boi, with a huge 3.5-slot -- yeah, beyond 3-slot -- design and massive new PCB that is ready for that new 16-pin power connector and 100W more power from the GA102-350 GPU.

I mean, it's a seriously bulky card that is comically large... the huge 3.5-slot design sees EVGA putting the 16-pin PCIe power connector on the end of the card. Man, I love that... the I/O bracket has also been refreshed, but still has the 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 + HDMI 2.1 connectors. All ready for 4K 120FPS and 8K 60FPS displays and TVs of now, and the future.

COLORFUL has a few custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards that it will be unleashing, 3 in fact: the BattleAx Deluxe, Vulcan, and Neptune custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. Starting with the flagship COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090 iGame Vulcan OC -- which looks so damn good -- with a huge 3.5-slot design.

The new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090 Ti iGame Vulcan OC graphics card is thick, but unlike the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti FTW3, the COLORFUL RTX 3090 Ti iGame Vulcan OC has an awesome LCD display. Just like the RTX 3080, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards in the iGame Vulcan OC family of GPUs.

COLORFUL will also have the even higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 Ti iGame Neptune OC, which has a wicked dual-slot design and AIO liquid cooler. The AIO cooler comes as a 2-slot AIO kit, with an attached 280mm radiator and dual fans.