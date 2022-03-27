All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

EVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry

EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 and COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards are both massively thick, and super power hungry.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 27 2022 8:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is only hours away, and so too are the custom AIB versions... including the EVGA and COLORFUL variants of the RTX 3090 Ti we have here.

EVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 graphics card is a THICC boi, with a huge 3.5-slot -- yeah, beyond 3-slot -- design and massive new PCB that is ready for that new 16-pin power connector and 100W more power from the GA102-350 GPU.

EVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry 02 | TweakTown.com
EVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry 03 | TweakTown.comEVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry 04 | TweakTown.com

I mean, it's a seriously bulky card that is comically large... the huge 3.5-slot design sees EVGA putting the 16-pin PCIe power connector on the end of the card. Man, I love that... the I/O bracket has also been refreshed, but still has the 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 + HDMI 2.1 connectors. All ready for 4K 120FPS and 8K 60FPS displays and TVs of now, and the future.

EVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry 07 | TweakTown.comEVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry 08 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL has a few custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards that it will be unleashing, 3 in fact: the BattleAx Deluxe, Vulcan, and Neptune custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. Starting with the flagship COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090 iGame Vulcan OC -- which looks so damn good -- with a huge 3.5-slot design.

The new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090 Ti iGame Vulcan OC graphics card is thick, but unlike the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti FTW3, the COLORFUL RTX 3090 Ti iGame Vulcan OC has an awesome LCD display. Just like the RTX 3080, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards in the iGame Vulcan OC family of GPUs.

EVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry 09 | TweakTown.comEVGA and COLORFUL's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards: thick AF, power hungry 10 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL will also have the even higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 Ti iGame Neptune OC, which has a wicked dual-slot design and AIO liquid cooler. The AIO cooler comes as a 2-slot AIO kit, with an attached 280mm radiator and dual fans.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.