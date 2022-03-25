Gran Turismo 7 will soon let you sell cars for in-game credits
Polyphony Digital reverses course and is making a ton of new changes and updates to Gran Turismo 7 based on player feedback.
Polyphony Digital is reversing course on one of Gran Turismo 7's most controversial changes.
Gran Turismo 7 has been a crash course PR nightmare since release. The game has sped into controversy due to unpopular changes like increased microtransactions, reduced credit payouts, always-online requirements, and the strange decision to remove car resales from the game. The last one was particularly frustrating for gamers, who saw it as an attempt to push users towards more grinding or paying outright for in-game credits to buy the cars they wanted.
Now the devs at Polyphony Digital are making some vital course corrections. A new update will allow gamers to sell cars in Gran Turismo 7 alongside a host of new reward adjustments, activities, and races. The changes are coming in a series of updates that are coming soon. Polyphony Digital has also apologized to all GT7 owners by giving out 1 million free credits.
Check below for a breakdown:
Updates which will come into effect beginning of April:
- Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.
- Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.
- Increase of rewards in Online Races.
- Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.
- Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.
- Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.
Finally, we also want to take the opportunity to lay out some of the near-term updates we are working on. We can't confirm an exact date or specifics yet, but will give advance notice via www.gran-turismo.com.
- Increase the payout value of limited time rewards as we develop as a live service.
- Further World Circuit event additions.
- Addition of Endurance Races to Missions including 24-hour races.
- Addition of Online Time Trials and awarding of rewards according to the player's difference with the top ranked time.
- Make it so cars can be sold.