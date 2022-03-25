Microsoft has paid $2.5 billion to indie devs in the ID@Xbox program

Since 2013, Microsoft has paid out billions of dollars to independent developers as part of its ID@Xbox video games program.

It's been nine years since the ID@Xbox program first launched in 2013, helping usher in a new wave of indie games onto the Xbox console-and-PC ecosystem. The initiative has helped publish and fund thousands of indie games that have earned Microsoft, and the developers themselves, billions in revenue.

In fact, Microsoft says it has paid out more than $2.5 billion in royalties to indie developers. That sounds like a lot, but it's actually not, at least in comparison to the company's gargantuan earnings from the Xbox marketplace.

To put the numbers into perspective, the ID@Xbox payouts are roughly 2,7% of total Xbox revenues from FY2014 - present. Microsoft has earned a whopping $93.6 billion in revenues from July 2013 to December 2021.

The graph below illustrates Xbox's quarter-by-quarter revenues for the FY2015 - present day periods, minus the $8.6 billion earned through FY2014.