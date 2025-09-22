Xbox invests big into indies, signs Game Pass deals with over 50 studios

Xbox is using Game Pass as a springboard to fund and publish new independent games, and 2025 will be Microsoft's biggest investment into indie games yet.

Microsoft is betting big on indie games, and its ID@Xbox program is helping fund more titles to launch into Game Pass.

While subscriptions can eat into game sales, Xbox Game Pass is helping fund indies that may otherwise not have been made. Since the Xbox 360 days, Microsoft has fostered a platform to create and sell indie games, and the more modern-day ID@Xbox program uses Microsoft's billion-dollar coffers to fund interesting new games to fill out Game Pass.

Now we have more of an idea of how this works, at least on Microsoft's side. In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Xbox@ID program creator Chris Charla says that investment into indies, especially those coming to Game Pass, is at an all-time high for 2025. The recent explosive success of Hollow Knight Silksong is proof of this investment--that was a big get for the Game Pass catalog.

"Last year, we worked with over 50 teams to sign their first Game Pass deal. This year marks our largest investment in Game Pass to date, and we remain focused on delivering the most exciting and diverse catalog in gaming," Charla said.

There's also been some static from developers about Game Pass, particularly about the service's so-called "cannibalistic" effect of "eating" game sales--gamers would just subscribe for a month instead of buying the game, which nets the developer less money outside of the upfront payout.

Revenge of the Savage Planet developer Alex Hutchinson says that subscriptions may harm indies in the long run.

However, Charla says that partners do want to return and bring new games to Game Pass. This makes sense, especially on the smaller-scale indie front where having a deal like this can essentially be the difference between the game being made at all.

"The majority of partners who've had a game in Game Pass want to bring their future titles to the service. As a result, we've signed deals with more than 150 partners to expand the catalogue. We continue to engage with hundreds of partners each year to review upcoming titles."