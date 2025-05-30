Atomic Heart reaches 10 million players, Mundfish uses new milestone to help empower other devs

Atomic Heart has amassed a mighty 10 million players since launch and Turkish developer Mundfish will use this success to empower other indie teams.

Atomic Heart, the BioShock-esque first-person shooter with sci-fi dystopian themes, has reached over 10 million people since releasing in early 2023. Now the development team is celebrating with a brand new initiative aimed at helping other indie studios.

Competition is fierce in the games industry, so it's always interesting and noteworthy when indie games see breakout success. Atomic Heart is one such game, and in little over 2 years, the alternate Soviet history shooter has been played by 10 million people. Xbox Game Pass was key to Atomic Heart's success--the game was available on Microsoft's all-you-can-play subscription service at launch.

Mundfish, the studio that made the game, isn't resting on its laurels though. Backed by the success of Atomic Heart, the team at Mundfish has launched Powerhouse, a new program that will give indie developers funding, expertise, and other support.

As for what's next for Mundfish, the studio says it's "just getting started."

Creators can apply for Mundfish Powerhouse support via this link. Check below for more information about Powerhouse: