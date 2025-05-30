Atomic Heart reaches 10 million players, Mundfish uses new milestone to help empower other devs

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Atomic Heart, the BioShock-esque first-person shooter with sci-fi dystopian themes, has reached over 10 million people since releasing in early 2023. Now the development team is celebrating with a brand new initiative aimed at helping other indie studios.
Competition is fierce in the games industry, so it's always interesting and noteworthy when indie games see breakout success. Atomic Heart is one such game, and in little over 2 years, the alternate Soviet history shooter has been played by 10 million people. Xbox Game Pass was key to Atomic Heart's success--the game was available on Microsoft's all-you-can-play subscription service at launch.
Mundfish, the studio that made the game, isn't resting on its laurels though. Backed by the success of Atomic Heart, the team at Mundfish has launched Powerhouse, a new program that will give indie developers funding, expertise, and other support.
As for what's next for Mundfish, the studio says it's "just getting started."
Creators can apply for Mundfish Powerhouse support via this link. Check below for more information about Powerhouse:
Quality, creativity, and unique vision are essential for us when selecting Powerhouse projects. We don't limit ourselves to specific genres or rigid conditions. We seek true visionaries.
Our goal is not just to invest financially in projects, but to immerse ourselves in the development process, offering comprehensive support to teams from the very beginning.
We help build a solid foundation for development and future success, from establishing AAA-level development pipelines to back-office support and team management. Our expertise in game optimization, technology, and gameplay mechanics enables teams to overcome any obstacles.
At Powerhouse, we create opportunities by actively seeking out projects where we can collaborate from the earliest stages and grow them from concept to completion. As these projects mature, we open the doors for additional investors, partners, and publishers, ensuring a successful and impactful launch.