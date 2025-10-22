Microsoft raises prices of Xbox devkits by $500, ID@Xbox members still get free XDKs

New reports indicate Microsoft has raised the price of its commercial Xbox development kits for game creators, but ID@Xbox devs still get free kits.

Microsoft is said to have raised the price of its Xbox development kits by $500 as hardware becomes more expensive to produce.

Xbox is becoming more expensive for gamers and game developers. Microsoft has increased the price of its Xbox Series X/S development kits by $500, with XDKs (Xbox Development Kits) now costing $2,000, a 33% increase from the original $1,500 price tag.

"The adjustment reflects macroeconomic developments. We remain committed to providing high-quality tools and support for your development efforts," reads the announcement that Microsoft sent to developers, who must sign an internal NDA to be a part of the program.

The news comes shortly after Microsoft implemented the second Xbox console price hike of the year, a move that has proven to be quite unpopular among Xbox faithful. The most recent price hike saw the range of Xbox Series X/S models increase by an average of 32%, with the 2TB Xbox Series X Galaxy Black becoming the most expensive video games console in recent memory at $800.

While Xbox devkits may be more expensive for large third-party commercial entities like, say, Electronic Arts or even Square Enix, teams associated with the ID@Xbox program will still receive free XDKs:

"Developers with an approved concept will receive access to dev kits, free of charge," Microsoft says in ID@Xbox FAQ.

While current-gen devkits are still on the market, Microsoft is currently "prototyping and designing" its next-generation Xbox console. Segment president Sarah Bond has said that the next-gen Xbox will be a "very premium, very high-end curated experience," indicating higher costs and an emphasis on performance and AI integration.

It may not be too far down the line when Microsoft's next-gen Xbox devkits are ready for developers, and it's unclear how much those models will cost compared to the current $2,000 Xbox Series X/S gen 9 kits.