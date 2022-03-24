AMD says that its next-gen FSR 2.0 tech is 'fully supported' on Xbox

AMD has been steadily ramping into the unleashing of its new FSR 2.0 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0) technology, but now the company has announced at GDC that DSR 2.0 is "fully supported" on Xbox.

In a new post on the AMD community website, the company explains: "Additionally, for developers, we're happy to announce at GDC today that FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 will also be fully supported on Xbox and will be available in the Xbox GDK for registered developers to use in their games. Though for gamers, we do not have a timeline today of when you can expect to see any Xbox games with FSR 2.0".

It's not just the Xbox that gets that juicy new FSR 2.0 technology, but the first game with FSR 2.0 is DEATHLOOP. AMD took the time at Game Developers Conference (GDC 2022) to announce another FSR 2.0-powered title: Forspoken, which is developed by Luminous Productions. FSR 2.0 will be dropping in October 2022, with AMD also teasing "along with many other AMD FidelityFX technology effects".