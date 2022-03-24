All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD says that its next-gen FSR 2.0 tech is 'fully supported' on Xbox

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 10:24 PM CDT
AMD has been steadily ramping into the unleashing of its new FSR 2.0 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0) technology, but now the company has announced at GDC that DSR 2.0 is "fully supported" on Xbox.

In a new post on the AMD community website, the company explains: "Additionally, for developers, we're happy to announce at GDC today that FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 will also be fully supported on Xbox and will be available in the Xbox GDK for registered developers to use in their games. Though for gamers, we do not have a timeline today of when you can expect to see any Xbox games with FSR 2.0".

It's not just the Xbox that gets that juicy new FSR 2.0 technology, but the first game with FSR 2.0 is DEATHLOOP. AMD took the time at Game Developers Conference (GDC 2022) to announce another FSR 2.0-powered title: Forspoken, which is developed by Luminous Productions. FSR 2.0 will be dropping in October 2022, with AMD also teasing "along with many other AMD FidelityFX technology effects".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

