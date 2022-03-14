All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Australia and Netherlands will go after Russia for shooting down MH17

AMD teases 'next-gen image upscaling' tech aka FSR 2.0 for GDC 2022

AMD's next-gen FSR 2.0 upscaling tech has 'impressive performance and image quality', will be debuted and detailed during GTC 2022.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 14 2022 11:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD first announced its DLSS competitor in the form of FSR back in late May 2021, and is now gearing up into debuting its next-gen FSR 2.0 technology.

The company will be detailing its next-gen FSR 2.0 upscaling tech at GDC 2022 (the Game Developers Conference) later this month... but ahead of that, the developer of CapFrameX benchmarking and monitoring software, posting on Twitter saying that he'd seen an FSR 2.0 demo and that there was "impressive performance and image quality".

CapFrameX also said that "AMD even claims that it can be better than native", with "temporal upscaling + optimized AA", it "does not need AI" (so no dedicated Tensor Cores like GeForce RTX GPUs), and it "runs on GPUs from all vendors".

It feels a little early for FSR 2.0 as most expected AMD's next-gen image upscaling technology to debut with their next-gen RDNA 2 graphics architecture... but the refreshed Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card is right around the corner, and so too is NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

AMD debuting FSR 2.0 ahead of the curve is an interesting chess move.

AMD teases 'next-gen image upscaling' tech aka FSR 2.0 for GDC 2022 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$448.98
$448.98$449.00$499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/14/2022 at 10:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.