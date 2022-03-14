AMD teases 'next-gen image upscaling' tech aka FSR 2.0 for GDC 2022

AMD's next-gen FSR 2.0 upscaling tech has 'impressive performance and image quality', will be debuted and detailed during GTC 2022.

AMD first announced its DLSS competitor in the form of FSR back in late May 2021, and is now gearing up into debuting its next-gen FSR 2.0 technology.

The company will be detailing its next-gen FSR 2.0 upscaling tech at GDC 2022 (the Game Developers Conference) later this month... but ahead of that, the developer of CapFrameX benchmarking and monitoring software, posting on Twitter saying that he'd seen an FSR 2.0 demo and that there was "impressive performance and image quality".

CapFrameX also said that "AMD even claims that it can be better than native", with "temporal upscaling + optimized AA", it "does not need AI" (so no dedicated Tensor Cores like GeForce RTX GPUs), and it "runs on GPUs from all vendors".

It feels a little early for FSR 2.0 as most expected AMD's next-gen image upscaling technology to debut with their next-gen RDNA 2 graphics architecture... but the refreshed Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card is right around the corner, and so too is NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

AMD debuting FSR 2.0 ahead of the curve is an interesting chess move.