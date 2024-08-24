NVIDIA shows off Blackwell AI GPUs running in its data center: makes first-ever FP4 GenAI image

NVIDIA shows off its new Blackwell AI GPUs up and running in real-time inside of its data centers: makes the first-ever FP4 GenAI image.

NVIDIA has powered up its new Blackwell AI GPUs and run them in real-time inside of their data centers, while teasing it will provide more details about its Blackwell GPU architecture at Hot Chips next week.

The company has been embroiled in rumors of its Blackwell AI GPUs having issues big enough to require a redesign, and issues with Blackwell AI servers leaking through their water-cooling setups. NVIDIA has now shown its new Blackwell AI GPUs running in real-time, with Blackwell on-track to ramp into production and ship (in small quantities) to customers in Q4 2024.

NVIDIA also teased new pictures of various trays available in the Blackwell family, with these first images of Blackwell trays being teased showing just how much engineering and design work goes into these things. It's truly incredible, almost like a work of art... and that's on the outside.

Inside, we have the Blackwell B200 AI GPU featuring 208 billion transistors (104 billion with two reticle-limited GPUs merged into one) on the TSMC 4NP process node. We have 192GB of HBM3E memory with 8TB/sec of memory bandwidth, and 1.8TB/sec bi-directional NVLink bandwidth with high-speed NVLink-C2C Link to Grace CPU.

