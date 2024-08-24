NVIDIA shows off Blackwell AI GPUs running in its data center: makes first-ever FP4 GenAI image

NVIDIA has powered up its new Blackwell AI GPUs and run them in real-time inside of their data centers, while teasing it will provide more details about its Blackwell GPU architecture at Hot Chips next week.
The company has been embroiled in rumors of its Blackwell AI GPUs having issues big enough to require a redesign, and issues with Blackwell AI servers leaking through their water-cooling setups. NVIDIA has now shown its new Blackwell AI GPUs running in real-time, with Blackwell on-track to ramp into production and ship (in small quantities) to customers in Q4 2024.
NVIDIA also teased new pictures of various trays available in the Blackwell family, with these first images of Blackwell trays being teased showing just how much engineering and design work goes into these things. It's truly incredible, almost like a work of art... and that's on the outside.
- Read more: NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB200 AI servers 'component shortage' leading to short supply in Q4 2024
- Read more: NVIDIA hits major roadblocks with Blackwell AI GPU: revised B200A AI GPU is now in the works
- Read more: NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs 'encountering major issues' which require redesign, big delays
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell AI GPUs delayed, rumor has it 'design flaws' are to blame
- Read more: NVIDIA to make $210 billion revenue from selling its Blackwell GB200 AI servers in 2025 alone
- Read more: NVIDIA says its Blackwell GPUs will be the 'most successful' product in the company's history
Inside, we have the Blackwell B200 AI GPU featuring 208 billion transistors (104 billion with two reticle-limited GPUs merged into one) on the TSMC 4NP process node. We have 192GB of HBM3E memory with 8TB/sec of memory bandwidth, and 1.8TB/sec bi-directional NVLink bandwidth with high-speed NVLink-C2C Link to Grace CPU.
- Read more: NVIDIA B200 Blackwell Ultra AI GPU has 288GB HBM3E, redesigned B200A Blackwell Ultra with 144GB
- Read more: NVIDIA places fresh new orders with TSMC for more Blackwell GB200, B100, B200 AI chips
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin, Rubin Ultra, Blackwell Ultra AI GPUs: also supercharged Vera CPUs
- Read more: NVIDIA's full-spec Blackwell B200 AI GPU uses 1200W of power, up from 700W on Hopper H100