Elon Musk's next-generation rocket photographed in all its glory

SpaceX's latest and greatest rocket, which is expected to be the transportation to the moon and beyond, has been photographed.

Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 3:31 AM CDT
SpaceX is developing Earth's most powerful and tallest rocket, which is expected to be the transportation to the moon and eventually, Mars.

The next-generation rocket is called Starship and when fully equipped with the Super Heavy Booster that is comprised of 33 raptor engines it will stand at nearly 400 feet tall, making it largest and most powerful rocket ever built. Recently, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that SpaceX should have 39 flight ready Raptor 2 engines built by next month, which will be followed by another month of integrating them into Starship and finally an orbital test flight "hopefully" in May.

The SpaceX Twitter account recently published the above photos that showcase Starship fully stacked with Super Heavy docked at Starbase in its South Texas facility located near the Gulf Coast village of Boca Chica. While SpaceX are waiting on Raptor 2 engine development it is also waiting on the results from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) environmental review which is expected to be released no earlier than March 28.

Read more: Elon Musk reveals when Earth's most powerful rocket will go to space

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

