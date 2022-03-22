Elon Musk reveals when Earth's most powerful rocket will go to space

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to tease an update on the timeline for the first orbital test for the world's most powerful rocket.

SpaceX is currently developing the world's most powerful and advanced rocket, and the company's CEO said when it will perform its first orbital test flight.

In response to a CNBC post on Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied by posting a series of tweets that were all updates on the Starship rocket and the Super Heavy booster. Musk took to Twitter on Monday and wrote that SpaceX will have 39 flight-worthy Raptor engines built by next month, and it will take another month to integrate those engines into the Super Heavy Booster.

For those that don't know, Starship, when equipped with a Super Heavy booster, stands at nearly 400 feet tall, making it the tallest and most powerful launch vehicle ever created. Starship is designed to be a reusable rocket that is capable of taking lots of cargo and people to the moon and even to Mars. SpaceX has already completed some high-altitude tests with Starship, but it hasn't reached space yet. According to Musk, Starship will attempt to reach space in May.