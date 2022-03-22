NVIDIA announces new DGX H100 system: 8 x Hopper-based H100 GPUs

NVIDIA's new Hopper-based DGX H100 systems are the next evolution of NVIDIA's utter dominance in the field of AI, for 2022.

NVIDIA's new Hopper GPU architecture has been unveiled and with it comes some new DGX H100 systems powered by the monster new NVIDIA H100 GPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new NVIDIA DGX H100 system has 8 x H100 GPUs per system, all connected as one gigantic insane GPU through 4th-Generation NVIDIA NVLink connectivity. This enables up to 32 petaflops at new FP8 precision, a gigantic 6x performance improvement over the previous-gen Ampere-based GPUs.

NVIDIA will be using the new Hopper-based DGX H100 systems as the "building blocks" of the next-gen NVIDIA DGX POD and NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD AI infrastructure platforms. NVIDIA's new DGX SuperPOD architecture has the new NVIDIA NVLink Switch System -- capable of up to 32 nodes and a total of 256 x H100 GPUs. At this level, we're talking about 1 exaflops of FP8 AI performance, also 6x more than its predecessor.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang explains: "AI has fundamentally changed what software can do and how it is produced. Companies revolutionizing their industries with AI realize the importance of their AI infrastructure. Our new DGX H100 systems will power enterprise AI factories to refine data into our most valuable resource - intelligence".