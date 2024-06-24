AOSL is a new GB200 supplier, leading beneficiaries of NVIDIA's process certification changes

NVIDIA's new GB200 Superchip is getting another supplier according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reporting that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) is to join the GB200 AI server train.
In a new post on Kuo's own Medium blog and a post on X, the analyst said: "Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) is poised to become a new GB200 supplier and one of the leading beneficiaries of NVIDIA's certification process change".
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said recently that the company will be releasing new versions of its flagship AI chips annually, and while this will absolutely enhance NVIDIA's competitiveness, it introduces other issues. Execution, acceleration of supplier certification processes, as well as accelerating system development.
Kuo's latest survey indicates that NVIDIA has started to integrate the product line procurement and certification of various AI systems, in order to speed up the supplier certification process. This means that suppliers who have obtained their HGX/DGX H100 certification, the GB200 certification process can be "simplified" and the entry into GB200 supply "can be accelerated".
AOSL is currently supplying MOSFETs and power ICs for HGX/DGX H100 systems, but due to NVIDIA's recent changes in the supplier certification process, AOSL is expected to become a new GB200 supplier, with shipments leaving their doors by the end of 2024, gaining market share of high-ASP GB200 orders from suppliers including Renesas and MPS.
In the final part of Kuo's notes, the analyst says that due to NVIDIA's certification process change, more companies are most likely going to accelerate their status of becoming GB200 suppliers, which will make this an important investment focus worthy of attention in the second half of this year.
Kuo's full notes teased:
- NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently stated that the company aims to release a new version of its flagship AI chip annually. While this strategy enhances NVIDIA's competitiveness, it presents execution challenges, most notably the need to accelerate the supplier certification process while simultaneously accelerating system development.
- My latest survey indicates that NVIDIA has begun to integrate the product line procurement and certification of various AI systems to speed up the supplier certification process. For suppliers who have obtained HGX/DGX H100 certification, the GB200 certification process can be simplified, and the entry into GB200 supply can be accelerated.
- AOSL is currently a supplier of MOSFETs and power ICs for HGX/DGX H100. Due to NVIDIA's changes in the supplier certification process, AOSL is expected to become a new GB200 supplier and start shipments by the end of this year, gaining market share of high-ASP GB200 orders from suppliers like Renesas and MPS.
- Due to NVIDIA's certification process change, more companies are likely to accelerate their status as GB200 suppliers, making this a new investment focus worthy of attention in 2H24.