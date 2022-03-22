All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia responds with heat after Biden called Putin a 'war criminal'

Russia has now responded after US President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being a 'war criminal.'

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Mar 22 2022 12:34 AM CDT
Russia has said that relations between it and the United States are on the verge of rupturing after Biden accused Russia's President Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal".

Russia has formally responded to President Joe Biden's accusation of Russian President Vladimir Putin being a "war criminal" by summoning U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to Moscow. The Kremlin has said it will be formally protesting Biden's new label for Putin and added that relations between the U.S. and Russia are now "on the verge of rupture".

The comment from Biden was made on March 16 when the U.S. president said Vladimir Putin "is a war criminal" for the attacks on Ukraine, marking the first time Biden has directly accused Putin as a "war criminal". It should be noted that the label from Biden came only hours after a meeting was held between Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor who has been investing Russia for war crimes for the past two weeks.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

