Want GeForce Now streaming on your Steam Deck? NVIDIA's done the hard work for you

A new installation script automatically installs Google Chrome and sets up the browser to work with GeForce Now and the Steam Deck's gamepad.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

For those who are NVIDIA GeForce Now subscribers, but haven't got the streaming service up and running on their Steam Deck yet, because it seems like too much hassle perhaps - here's some good news.

Foundry from Paradox Interactive is a factory building game that's new to GeForce Now this week (Image Credit: NVIDIA / Paradox Interactive)
Open Gallery 2

Foundry from Paradox Interactive is a factory building game that's new to GeForce Now this week (Image Credit: NVIDIA / Paradox Interactive)

NVIDIA has gone ahead and made the process of getting GeForce Now working on Valve's handheld a good deal easier.

As detailed in the latest GeForce Now Thursday update, NVIDIA has released an installation script that takes care of everything.

The script automatically installs Google Chrome onto the Steam Deck, adds the necessary settings to help subscribers log in, and tweaks the browser to enable the use of a gamepad.

This script is still in beta, mind you, so it may misbehave, but this is certainly a commendable idea from NVIDIA. You can grab it from here, just scroll down to the 'Gaming Handheld' section of the downloads.

As well as this, there's the usual raft of new games introduced to the GeForce Now library this week.

That includes Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a highly atmospheric action game (with deep psychological aspects), and Foundry, a factory-building sandbox game.

The full list of new games coming this week is as follows:

  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
  • Stormgate Closed Beta (New release on Steam, April 30, sign up for access)
  • Gray Zone Warfare (New release on Steam, April 30)
  • MotoGP24 (New release on Steam, May 2)
  • FOUNDRY (New release on Steam, May 2)
  • INDIKA (New release on Steam, May 2)
  • Orcs Must Die! 3 (New release on Epic Games Store, May 2)
Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2024 at 12:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nvidia.com, store.steampowered.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags