Want GeForce Now streaming on your Steam Deck? NVIDIA's done the hard work for you

A new installation script automatically installs Google Chrome and sets up the browser to work with GeForce Now and the Steam Deck's gamepad.

For those who are NVIDIA GeForce Now subscribers, but haven't got the streaming service up and running on their Steam Deck yet, because it seems like too much hassle perhaps - here's some good news.

Foundry from Paradox Interactive is a factory building game that's new to GeForce Now this week (Image Credit: NVIDIA / Paradox Interactive)

NVIDIA has gone ahead and made the process of getting GeForce Now working on Valve's handheld a good deal easier.

As detailed in the latest GeForce Now Thursday update, NVIDIA has released an installation script that takes care of everything.

The script automatically installs Google Chrome onto the Steam Deck, adds the necessary settings to help subscribers log in, and tweaks the browser to enable the use of a gamepad.

This script is still in beta, mind you, so it may misbehave, but this is certainly a commendable idea from NVIDIA. You can grab it from here, just scroll down to the 'Gaming Handheld' section of the downloads.

As well as this, there's the usual raft of new games introduced to the GeForce Now library this week.

That includes Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a highly atmospheric action game (with deep psychological aspects), and Foundry, a factory-building sandbox game.

The full list of new games coming this week is as follows: