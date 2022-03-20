ASUS ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti listed, costs over $4000+

Man, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be expensive. ASUS ROG Strix LC RTX 3090 Ti variant pops up, costs over $4500.

NVIDIA is just over a week away from unleashing their new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, with a new spotting of the custom ASUS ROG Strix LC variant for over $4000 at a Canadian retailer.

The upcoming ASUS ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards have been listed by a Canadian retailer for $5239 CAD ($4148 USD) and $4649 CAD ($3681 USD) respectively. If you consider the same retailer sells the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 White Edition OC for $2998 CAD ($2378 USD) which means the RTX 3090 is over 70% cheaper than the RTX 3090 Ti... why would you buy the RTX 3090 Ti, at all?

We should expect to see ASUS unleash its new family of custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards on March 29, which is when the huge NDA lifts from NVIDIA. NVIDIA will be launching its own flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition while AIB partners can release their custom RTX 3090 Ti offerings on the same day.

If you thought these prices were bad... they're not the first reality-shaking prices we've heard about NVIDIA's new brute-force GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. Here's some more on that:

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launches on March 29, but it has been a hard road to get there so far... where I exclusively reported that it was delayed back in mid-January 2022. But now... it's finally close to being a reality. More on that here:

