ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Ti listed, costs close to $5000

ASUS is working on its new flock of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, with the flagship ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Liquid Cooled Edition.

It looks like ASUS will have three different GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, with the flagship ROG Strix LC RTX 3090 Ti, and then two variants of the TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti. ASUS will have the TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti OC which is factory overclocked, and the TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti.

We're looking at the following models, and also the following eye-watering prices for the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards:

ASUS ROG STRIX LC RTX 3090 Ti OC (90YV0HC0-M0NA00) - 4577.40 EUR ($5228)

ASUS TUF RTX 3090 Ti OC Gaming (90YV0HC1-M0NA00) - 4413.85 EUR ($5041)

ASUS TUF RTX 3090 Gaming (90YV0HC3-M0NA00) - 4332.11 EUR ($4948)

As for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti we're to expect more performance than the already super-expensive and hard-to-find GeForce RTX 3090 -- with the same 24GB of GDDR6X but it's faster @ 21Gbps, compared to 19.5Gbps on the RTX 3090 -- and a tweaked Ampere GPU underneath.