ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Ti listed, costs close to $5000

The custom ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was listed in Europe, with an eye-watering price of over $4900... yikes...

Published Tue, Feb 8 2022 6:40 PM CST
ASUS is working on its new flock of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, with the flagship ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Liquid Cooled Edition.

It looks like ASUS will have three different GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, with the flagship ROG Strix LC RTX 3090 Ti, and then two variants of the TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti. ASUS will have the TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti OC which is factory overclocked, and the TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti.

We're looking at the following models, and also the following eye-watering prices for the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards:

  • ASUS ROG STRIX LC RTX 3090 Ti OC (90YV0HC0-M0NA00) - 4577.40 EUR ($5228)
  • ASUS TUF RTX 3090 Ti OC Gaming (90YV0HC1-M0NA00) - 4413.85 EUR ($5041)
  • ASUS TUF RTX 3090 Gaming (90YV0HC3-M0NA00) - 4332.11 EUR ($4948)
As for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti we're to expect more performance than the already super-expensive and hard-to-find GeForce RTX 3090 -- with the same 24GB of GDDR6X but it's faster @ 21Gbps, compared to 19.5Gbps on the RTX 3090 -- and a tweaked Ampere GPU underneath.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

