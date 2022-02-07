All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti EX Gamer appears, costs $3840

GALAX's next-gen GeForce RTX 3090 Ti EX Gamer has been spotted in a Vietnamese retailer, listed for around $3840... yeah.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 7 2022 8:53 PM CST
NVIDIA teased us with the new monster flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti reveal at CES 2022, but then nothing... literally nothing since.

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti EX Gamer appears, costs 40 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

I exclusively revealed production issues on January 14, where an industry source of mine told me that NVIDIA demanded that AIB partners "halt production" on the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and we still don't know why. That doesn't mean that AIB partners are sitting around on their hands, they could've made a few... or they'd at least know what the coolers will look like, as they're sitting around doing nothing without GPUs and VRAM underneath.

Even though there's a GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti EX Gamer teased in Vietnamese retailer Minh An Computer, with a pre-order listing price of 86,990,000 VND which works out to around $3840. That's a lot of Benjamins, but hey... what did you expect for a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB graphics card? I think we'll see the price even higher than this, and not many on the market at all... if NVIDIA ever gets around to releasing it.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

