Halo Infinite uses proprietary anti-cheat called Arbiter

343 Industries has confirmed that yes, Halo Infinite did ship with anti-cheat enabled.

Like Activision with Warzone's Ricochet tech, Halo Infinite also uses its own proprietary anti-cheat solution. It has a fitting name: Arbiter.

"The first point of clarification we'd like to provide is yes, Halo Infinite shipped with its own proprietary anti-cheat system which we call Arbiter," 343i wrote in a new blog post.

"We haven't discussed Arbiter or anti-cheat much publicly before this for one major reason: the more detail we provide about its systems and how it works, the more information we are directly providing to cheat developers and cheat users. We want to keep as much secret as possible, for as long as possible."

343i also confirms that they are working on an in-game cheating report system (yes, Halo Infinite has no built-in system for reporting players).

Each aspect of this strategy originates from these core ideas: