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Valve's leaked 'SteamGPT' AI tool may handle support queries, with possible links to CS2 anti-cheat

The community already appreciates Valve's efficient customer support, and a new AI tool to improve it further doesn't seem like the worst use of AI.

Valve's leaked 'SteamGPT' AI tool may handle support queries, with possible links to CS2 anti-cheat
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Tech Reporter
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TL;DR: Valve is developing SteamGPT, an AI tool for automating customer support and addressing cheating in Counter-Strike 2 by integrating with its Trust Score system. While it won't replace VAC or issue bans, SteamGPT aims to enhance support and real-time behavior analysis, reflecting Valve's cautious AI adoption approach.

Valve appears to be getting on the AI train, starting with technical and customer support. In the recent Steam update code, leakers have spotted references to a new "SteamGPT" feature that will use AI to automatically handle customer support tickets. Valve also plans to use the feature in Counter-Strike 2 to help tackle the game's persistent cheating problem.

This comes from content creator GabeFollower, who highlighted newly spotted strings and code snippets on X. The lines contain references to generic task creation and response tied to task queues, labeling jobs, test results, and fine-tuning data. A separate service called SteamGPTSummary appears to pull account-level details, including profile info, Steam Guard status, security history, country, VAC status, phone data, fraud flags, and playtime.

Additional snippets reference Trust_GetTrustScoreInternal, CSbot, player_evaluation, and SteamGPTRenderFarm, which suggests SteamGPT will also connect to Valve's Trust Score system. For those unfamiliar, Trust Score powers Valve's patented Trust Factor Matchmaking. It uses machine learning to analyze and score players based on their in-game behavior, then pairs them with teammates and opponents of similar trustworthiness. Think skill-based matchmaking, but with behavior factored in, something Counter-Strike 2 players will likely be familiar with.

The CS2 community has long been vocal about the game's anti-cheat, and an AI-driven system that detects suspicious behavior in real time could be exactly what the game needs. However, nothing in the leaked code shows SteamGPT issuing bans directly or replacing VAC, which is probably the right approach, especially early on, to avoid the risk of AI penalizing genuinely skilled players.

Valve's leaked 'SteamGPT' AI tool may handle support queries, with possible links to CS2 anti-cheat 3
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The existence of SteamGPT remains unconfirmed for now, but it would be surprising if it never sees the light of day, given Valve president Gabe Newell's stance on AI. Last year, Newell said, "AI is essentially going to be a cheat code for people who want to take advantage of it," and it stands to reason that philosophy extends to his own company.

While the jury is still out on AI in game development, if these leaks are accurate, Valve's approach could meaningfully improve the platform's customer support. On the topic of improvements, recent leaks have also pointed to a new Frame Estimator feature coming to Steam that will display estimated frame rates for each game.

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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