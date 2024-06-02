ID-COOLING shows off HUNTER DUET GDL with dual 360mm AIO radiators, and more at Computex 2024

ID-COOLING has quite the unveiling at Computex 2024: new multiple new AIO coolers revealed, CPU coolers, and magnetic daisy-chain fans.

Computex 2024 - ID-COOLING has some fantastic new products being shown off this year at Computex 2024, starting with the prototype HUNTER DUET GOLDEN LINING (HUNTER GDL).

The new ID-COOLING prototype HUNTER GDL cooler features dual water flow circulations with not one, but two 360mm radiators. The new HUNTER DUET GDL aims to provide the best cooling performance for enthusiasts and overclockers, with the hassle-free all-in-one cooling solution.

HUNTER DUET GOLDEN LINING (HUNTER GDL) prototype:

Dual water flow circulations

2 x 360mm Radiators

High-performance Gen 7 pump

5C temperature drop compared to a single 360mm AIO

Next up we've got the new DASHFLOW LCD SERIES with the DL360 MAX, featuring top cooling performance with customizable aesthetics. This new cooler features the Gen 7 pump and a new micro-fin copper base which has more density to enhance the cooling performance says ID-COOLING. This cooler features 3 x newly-developed magnetic fan (MF-1230) which are included for maximum heat dissipation on the 38mm thick radiators.

DASHFLOW LCD SERIES (DL) or DL360 MAX features:

3.5" LCD, 480*480px

High performance Gen 7 pump

38mm thick radiator with more coolant

120x120x30mm fans

Magnetic daisy chain for cable management

The new SL MAX series has some big improvements in cooling efficiency from the use of ID-COOLING's new Gen 7 pump and thicker 38mm radiator. There's a customizable 2.1-inch LCD that users can upload their favorite GIF or even video, personalizing the cooler. There's also ARGB lighting, because we all love RGB, right?!

SPACE LCD MAX SERIES or SL MAX features:

2.1" LCD, 480x480px

High performance Gen 7 pump

38mm thick radiator with more coolant

AF-127-ARGB fans with daisy chain connectors

ID-COOLING's new DX MAX series are designed for people who love minimal ARGB lighting, but still want fantastic cooling performance, which is why ID-COOLING arranged the ARGB lighting on the pump in a linear pattern. There's newly-developed DF-125 fans that feature daisy chain PWM connectors for easy cable management.

DASHFLOW MAX SERIES or DX MAX features:

High Performance Gen 7 Pump

38mm thick radiator with more coolant

ARGB pump, linear lighting pattern

Daisy chain fan cables for easy cable management

The new FROSTFLOW INFINITY series features infinitive geometric logos on the water block, and AS silence fans with ARGB lighting. There's the latest high-performance Gen 7 pump core, with the FROSTFLOW INFINITY series featuring great performance, with low noise levels.

FROSTFLOW INFINITY SERIES or FX INF features:

High Performance Gen 7 Pump

Infinitive ARGB Lighting

Silence Focused AS Fans

Daisy Chain Fan Connection for Easy Cable Management

The new FROSTFLOW PRO SERIES (FX PRO) feature the latest Gen 7 pump which is a further improvement from the performance perspective. The all blackout design will look beautiful in an all-black gaming PC.

FROSTFLOW PRO SERIES or FX PRO features:

High Performance Gen 7 Pump

Blackout, stealthy looking

Daisy Chain Fan Connection for Easy Cable Management

Extra Tubing Clips for Clean Look

The new FROZEN GOLDEN LINING SERIES (FROZN GDL) is based on the FROZN air cooler series, with the new GDL featuring beautiful golden lining patterns on the heatsink top cover, and fan. There's a mix of stealthy black and bold golden offers a gorgeous visual effect on the new air cooler.

FROZN GOLDEN LINING SERIES or FROZN GDL features:

Golden Lining Decorations

Stealthy Black Heatsink

Performance AF-127 fan(s)

Metal-Mecha Mounting

Lastly, we've got the new MAGNETIC DAISY CHAIN FAN SERIES (MF) which makes cable management absolutely simple, with cable connections hidden behind a magnetic hidden connector inside of the fan frame itself.

MAGNETIC DAISY CHAIN FAN SERIES or MF