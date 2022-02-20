Team Ricochet serves just desserts to Warzone cheaters

Activision's Team Ricochet will deal with Warzone cheaters in a hilarious way by giving them a taste of their own medicine.

Warzone's anti-cheat team has implemented a hilarious just desserts punishment for cheaters.

Cheating is a big problem in online games like Warzone (and even Halo). Activision's newly established anti-cheat team, Team Ricochet, wants to make an example of cheaters by demoralizing ne'er-do-wells by essentially turning cheats on for their opponents.

The punishment enables a "Damage Shield" which effectively a player invulnerable to a cheater's attacks (IDDQD anyone?). If the anti-cheat system detects a cheater, it will automatically turn on the shield for other players for the remainder of the match. The cheater can't kill anyone else--they can only be killed in a hunter-and-prey role reversal.