Team Ricochet serves just desserts to Warzone cheaters

Activision's Team Ricochet will deal with Warzone cheaters in a hilarious way by giving them a taste of their own medicine.

Published Sun, Feb 20 2022 4:32 PM CST
Warzone's anti-cheat team has implemented a hilarious just desserts punishment for cheaters.

Team Ricochet serves just desserts to Warzone cheaters 2233 | TweakTown.com

Cheating is a big problem in online games like Warzone (and even Halo). Activision's newly established anti-cheat team, Team Ricochet, wants to make an example of cheaters by demoralizing ne'er-do-wells by essentially turning cheats on for their opponents.

The punishment enables a "Damage Shield" which effectively a player invulnerable to a cheater's attacks (IDDQD anyone?). If the anti-cheat system detects a cheater, it will automatically turn on the shield for other players for the remainder of the match. The cheater can't kill anyone else--they can only be killed in a hunter-and-prey role reversal.

One mitigation technique we've been testing is something we call Damage Shield. When the server detects a cheater is tampering with the game in real-time, it disables the cheater's ability to inflict critical damage on other players. This mitigation leaves the cheater vulnerable to real players and allows Team RICOCHET to collect information about a cheater's system.

We track these encounters to ensure there is no possibility for the game to apply a Damage Shield randomly or by accident, no matter the skill level. To be clear, we will never interfere in gunfights between law-abiding community members. Damage Shield is now out of testing and deployed across the globe.

NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

