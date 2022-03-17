Pre-order Samsung's new laptop, get 32-inch gaming monitor for FREE
If you pre-order Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop, you'll get a free 32-inch Odyssey Gaming Curved monitor worth $330!
Samsung has just unleashed the pre-order floodgates for its new Galaxy Book2 family of laptops, including the Galaxy Book2 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptops. But get this... you get a free gaming monitor with any of those pre-orders.
Yep, that's right: Samsung is giving away a 32-inch Odyssey Gaming Curved monitor worth $330 if you pre-order the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 or Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops. The regular Galaxy Book2 360 doesn't come with a free 32-inch gaming monitor, but a 24-inch CRG5 Gaming Monitor that's worth $260.
- Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 preorders will receive a free 32" Odyssey Gaming Curved monitor (worth $329.99) Plus 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Galaxy Book2 Pro preorders will receive a free 32" Odyssey Gaming Curved monitor (worth $329.99) Plus 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Galaxy Book2 360 preorders will receive a free 24" CRG5 Gaming Monitor (worth $259.99) Plus 30% off Samsung Care+.
Oh, and you also get 30% off of Samsung Care+ with any pre-order of the new Galaxy Book2 laptops, as well as that free gaming monitor. Not too bad, hey. If you've got an eligible trade-in, then the starting prices of Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 laptops start at just $549. Without all of that, the Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop will cost around $1350 -- without the free monitor (B&H listing).
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series Starting Prices:
- Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 starts at $749.99 with an eligible trade-in.
- Galaxy Book2 Pro starts at $599.99 with an eligible trade-in.
- Galaxy Book2 360 starts at $549.99 with an eligible trade-in.