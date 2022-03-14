All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD has 10 new CPUs launching in April, including Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD is about to launch 10 new Ryzen CPUs including its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, the first with 3D V-Cache technology.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 14 2022 10:51 PM CDT
AMD will be launching the world's first processor with 3D V-Cache technology next month, with the introduction of its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, but it will be joined by another 9 processors that AMD will unveil in the next month.

AMD has 10 new CPUs launching in April, including Ryzen 7 5800X3D 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The news is coming from Wccftech, which reports that AMD is going to be rolling out 10 new SKUs in total: 6 from the Ryzen 5000 series and 4 x from the Ryzen 4000 series. Starting at the top, we'll see AMD introduce the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D, as well as the AMD Ryzen 5700X/5600/5500/4600G/4500/4100, and then the AMD Ryzen 5700/5100/4700.

AMD's new Ryzen 4000 series will be updated, packing the Zen 2 Renoir-X CPUs -- the same CPUs, but they'll be dropping their built-in Vega GPU and enjoying some CPU clock speed changes -- not much new there. We should see these new AMD Ryzen CPUs as the last wave of AM4-based processors, as the company will be shifting into its new AM5-based socket with DDR5 memory support later this year.

AMD has 10 new CPUs launching in April, including Ryzen 7 5800X3D 03 | TweakTown.com
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - 20th April (Availability)
  • AMD Ryzen 5700X/5600/5500/4600G/4500/4100 - 4th April (Availability)
  • AMD Ryzen 5700/5100/4700 - April (Availability)

3D V-Cache is a huge L3 cache that sits on top of the compute chiplet, where AMD is expecting around 15% more performance thanks to the stacked memory, which means the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is actually faster than AMD's higher-end Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming. Not only that, but the new 5800X3D beats the Core i9-12900K in gaming which is what really matters.

April 20 seems to be an important day for AMD, which is also the launch window for the RDNA 2 refresh with the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. These new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs will compete against NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

