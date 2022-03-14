AMD has 10 new CPUs launching in April, including Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD is about to launch 10 new Ryzen CPUs including its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, the first with 3D V-Cache technology.

The news is coming from Wccftech, which reports that AMD is going to be rolling out 10 new SKUs in total: 6 from the Ryzen 5000 series and 4 x from the Ryzen 4000 series. Starting at the top, we'll see AMD introduce the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D, as well as the AMD Ryzen 5700X/5600/5500/4600G/4500/4100, and then the AMD Ryzen 5700/5100/4700.

AMD's new Ryzen 4000 series will be updated, packing the Zen 2 Renoir-X CPUs -- the same CPUs, but they'll be dropping their built-in Vega GPU and enjoying some CPU clock speed changes -- not much new there. We should see these new AMD Ryzen CPUs as the last wave of AM4-based processors, as the company will be shifting into its new AM5-based socket with DDR5 memory support later this year.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - 20th April (Availability)

AMD Ryzen 5700X/5600/5500/4600G/4500/4100 - 4th April (Availability)

AMD Ryzen 5700/5100/4700 - April (Availability)

3D V-Cache is a huge L3 cache that sits on top of the compute chiplet, where AMD is expecting around 15% more performance thanks to the stacked memory, which means the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is actually faster than AMD's higher-end Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming. Not only that, but the new 5800X3D beats the Core i9-12900K in gaming which is what really matters.

April 20 seems to be an important day for AMD, which is also the launch window for the RDNA 2 refresh with the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. These new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs will compete against NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.