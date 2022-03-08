All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor costs $449, launches on April 20

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor with 3D V-Cache technology launches on April 20, according to fresh rumors, costs $449.

Published Tue, Mar 8 2022 7:09 PM CST
AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor will be launching on April 20, with a retail price of $449 -- at this price, it replaces the original price of the Ryzen 7 5800X -- and it's a helluva lot faster.

The news is coming from Disclosuzen, who is reporting the April 20 release + $449 price. As for the CPU itself, it is the first consumer CPU that rocks 3D V-Cache technology. This sees the Ryzen 7 5800X3D rocking a huge 100MB of cache, a huge increase from the Ryzen 7 5700X that sits below it in the 2022 updated CPU family from AMD, as that chip has just 36MB of cache.

3D V-Cache is a huge L3 cache that sits on top of the compute chiplet, where AMD is expecting around 15% more performance thanks to the stacked memory, which means the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is actually faster than AMD's higher-end Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming. Not only that, but the new 5800X3D beats the Core i9-12900K in gaming which is what really matters.

April 20 seems to be an important day for AMD, which is also the launch window for the RDNA 2 refresh with the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. These new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs will compete against NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

