Russia is planning 'terrorist attack' on Chernobyl, warns Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have claimed that Russia is planning a 'terrorist attack' on Chernobyl and is stockpiling Ukrainian corpses.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Mar 12 2022 8:56 AM CST
In a recent Facebook post, Ukrainian officials have claimed that Russia is currently planning a "terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The Facebook post comes from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense that claims Russia is currently "stockpiling" dead Ukrainian soldiers to use in a "false flag" attack. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense goes on to allege that Russia is planning on presenting the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers as "killed saboteurs", and that Russia is planning a "man-made catastrophe". These warnings from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense come as the White House recently warned that Russia may use a "false flag" attack to deploy chemical and biological weapons.

Furthermore, since Russia captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced it had lost contact with the power plant's safeguard monitoring systems. Additionally, Ukrainian officials have said that Russian occupants at the Chernobyl power plant are refusing to let any engineers or repairmen on-site fix damaged energy cables that power the site. Officials are also warning that there are only 48 hours left of diesel to power the emergency generators.

Russia is planning 'terrorist attack' on Chernobyl, warns Ukraine 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It should be noted that the Ukraine Ministry of Defense didn't present any evidence for these claims.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

