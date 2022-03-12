Russia is planning 'terrorist attack' on Chernobyl, warns Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have claimed that Russia is planning a 'terrorist attack' on Chernobyl and is stockpiling Ukrainian corpses.

In a recent Facebook post, Ukrainian officials have claimed that Russia is currently planning a "terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The Facebook post comes from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense that claims Russia is currently "stockpiling" dead Ukrainian soldiers to use in a "false flag" attack. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense goes on to allege that Russia is planning on presenting the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers as "killed saboteurs", and that Russia is planning a "man-made catastrophe". These warnings from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense come as the White House recently warned that Russia may use a "false flag" attack to deploy chemical and biological weapons.

Read more: UN officials drop warnings for Chernobyl and this nuclear power plant

Furthermore, since Russia captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced it had lost contact with the power plant's safeguard monitoring systems. Additionally, Ukrainian officials have said that Russian occupants at the Chernobyl power plant are refusing to let any engineers or repairmen on-site fix damaged energy cables that power the site. Officials are also warning that there are only 48 hours left of diesel to power the emergency generators.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Read more: Russia says Ukraine is preparing a chemical attack, President responds

It should be noted that the Ukraine Ministry of Defense didn't present any evidence for these claims.