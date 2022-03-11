All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russia says Ukraine is preparing a chemical attack, President responds

The United States and United Kingdom governments are concerned that Russia may deploy biological and chemical weapons on Ukraine.

Published Fri, Mar 11 2022 2:40 AM CST
The US and UK governments are jointly concerned about the possibility of Russia deploying chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine.

Recently the US took aim at Russia and China over spreading false "conspiracy theories" about the United States operating biological and chemical weapons laboratories near the border of Ukraine and Russia. According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, these claims are "preposterous" and categorized as a part of a "disinformation operation" by the Kremlin.

"It's Russia that has a long and well-documented track record of using chemical weapons, including in attempted assassinations and poisoning of Putin's political enemies like Alexei Navalny," Ms. Psaki said. Adding, "We should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them."

Additionally, Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing to use biological and chemical weaponry, which has sparked a response from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said, "This makes me really worried, because we've been repeatedly convinced: if you want to know Russia's plans, look at what Russia accuses others of."

When asked if the use of chemical or biological weapons will cause a deployment of US troops to the region, Ms. Psaki said, "We don't have any intention to do that."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:abc.net.au, theguardian.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

