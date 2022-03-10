All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

UN officials drop warnings for Chernobyl and this nuclear power plant

Officials from the United Nations have dropped some concerning warnings for Chernobyl and Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 10 2022 2:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russia is in control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Chernobyl, the defunct nuclear power plant that was the location of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

UN officials drop warnings for Chernobyl and this nuclear power plant 02 | TweakTown.com

Recently, Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant that provides Ukraine with around a third of its electricity. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was lost to Ukrainian forces by a battle last week that caused some damage to some buildings around the site. The plant is under control of Russia but is currently being operated by Ukrainian staff.

According to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an autonomous international organization within the United Nations system, the conditions the Ukrainian staff are working in are endangering the safety of the facilities. Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the IAEA, said that there was an interruption in data flows from instruments monitoring nuclear material at both Chernobyl and the Zaporizhzhia power plants.

Read more: Chernobyl nuclear power plant just lost its power, and that's NOT good

The IAEA said Grossi was "concerned about the sudden interruption of such data flows to the IAEA's Vienna headquarters from the two sites, where large amounts of nuclear material are present in the form of spent or fresh nuclear fuel and other types of nuclear material".

Additionally, the IAEA has reported that an operator at the Zaporizhzhia power plant said that two of its four external high-voltage power lines have been damaged. ABC News notes that the site only requires one power line for it to function and that there's a fifth backup power line available, as well as backup diesel generators.

"These recent developments added to the IAEA's growing concerns about the safety, security and safeguards impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the country's nuclear facilities," the IAEA added.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Fashion NASA Logo Print Hoodie Sweatshirt with Pocket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2022 at 10:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:abc.net.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.