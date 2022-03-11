All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk's SpaceX throws a nasty jab at Russia during Starlink launch

The launch director for SpaceX's recent Starlink launch has thrown a jab at the head of Russia's space agency Dmitry Rogozin.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 11 2022 1:22 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX has thrown a verbal jab out at Russia during its recent Starlink launch that was conducted on Wednesday.

During the SpaceX livestream of the Starlink launch, the launch director can be heard saying at 14 minutes into the video "Time to let the American broomstick fly and hear the sounds of freedom", and while that may not make any sense on its own, with context its a big middle finger to Russia. Last week the head of Russia's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, announced that Russia would stop supplying the United States with rocket engines due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by President Joe Biden.

Rogozin took to state-run TV to announce, "In a situation like this, we can't supply the United States with our world's best rocket engines". Rogozin added, "Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don't know what." The sly comment from the unnamed launch director for the Starlink launch was clearly referencing the comments from Rogozin.

This isn't the first time SpaceX has been in a verbal back and forth with Rogozin, as just last week SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk replied to a video of 47 Starlink satellites being launched with a screenshot of Rogozin saying "American Broomstick" and US flags.

Read more: NASA spots football stadium-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth

Elon Musk's SpaceX throws a nasty jab at Russia during Starlink launch 10 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Fashion NASA Logo Print Hoodie Sweatshirt with Pocket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2022 at 1:29 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.